Titans Surely Regret This Painful Offseason Decision
The Tennessee Titans embarked on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, addressing both sides of the both to patch a number of holes (or so they thought).
The problem is that most of the Titans' big-money moves have not worked out like they hoped, and some of the players they let go during the offseason have actually been very productive elsewhere.
Take defensive back Elijah Molden, for example.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized has named Molden among several players Tennessee likely regrets cutting ties with.
Tennessee traded Molden to the Los Angeles Chargers shortly before the 2024 campaign began after it signed safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.
Molden wasn't exactly happy about the signings, which was why he wanted an opportunity elsewhere. Well, the Titans granted it to him, and the move has backfired.
"The Titans caught bad luck with Diggs, who has since suffered a season-ending injury," Melo wrote. "The Adams signing was a disaster, and he's since been released from his contract after complaining about playing time. Meanwhile Molden has played a keynote role for the 7-4 Chargers, totaling 50 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups to date."
Keep in mind: Tennessee also added cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, but both players have been ravaged by injuries this season.
So, yeah: hindsight is 20/20, but the Titans certainly would have been better off keeping Molden.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by Tennessee in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He played in 16 games during his rookie year, finishing with 62 tackles and an interception. After appearing in just two contests in 2022 due to injuries, he returned to tally 73 tackles and a pick-six during the 2023 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!