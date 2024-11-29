Titans RB to Return vs. Commanders
The Tennessee Titans are finished practicing before their game against the Washington Commanders, but they got some good news in regards to one of their running backs ahead of the Week 13 contest.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans will have Tyjae Spears available for the Week 13 contest after the second-year pro cleared concussion protocol.
Spears, 23, has ran the ball 43 times for 161 yards and a touchdown so far this season in seven appearances for the Titans.
In his rookie year, Spears ran the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns, and he was expected to be the team's lead back with Derrick Henry going out the door. However, the team signed Tony Pollard over the offseason and he has taken over as the team's lead back as Spears has been on the sidelines.
Even though Pollard will still likely get a bulk of the carries in the backfield against the Commanders this weekend, having Spears in the backfield to help with depth will be beneficial for the Titans offense.
Kickoff between the Titans and Commanders is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
