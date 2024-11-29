Titans Rule Out Two Players Vs. Commanders
The Tennessee Titans have ruled out both offensive tackle Leroy Watson and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for their Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official team website.
Watson is dealing with a back injury and will miss his third straight game as a result. He has made four starts this season overall.
Tennessee acquired Watson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns back in April. It then waived him just before the start of the regular season before adding him to the practice squad.
However, in need of offensive line help, the Titans elevated him to the active roster in October. He has played in 72 percent of the snaps during his four contests.
Meanwhile, Tennessee signed Awuzie during the offseason as part of a secondary overhaul that also included the addition of star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
Awuzie hasn't gotten much of a chance to showcase his talents with the Titans, as he was placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury back in late September and has appeared in a grand total of three games overall.
During his brief time on the field in 2024, the 29-year-old has logged four tackles.
Awuzie, who played his collegiate football at the University of Colorado, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent four seasons with the Cowboys before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals for three years. His most productive season came with the Bengals in 2021, when he registered 64 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 14 passes defended.
The Titans are coming off of a stunning road win over the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their success.
Tennessee is just 3-8 on the season.
