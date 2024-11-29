Titans Slammed With Brutal Reality Check
The Tennessee Titans turned some heads with their shocking road win over the Houston Texans last Sunday. Heck, some even feel Will Levis may have saved his job with the victory.
However, in spite of all that, the Titans are still just 3-8, and they remain in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Basically, Tennessee isn't a very good football team, and it has plenty of work to do in order to reach contender status.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon provided some sobering thoughts on the Titans heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders and thinks Tennessee may actually be better off bottoming out.
"As nice as it must have felt to take down a superior division rival in Houston, the Titans need losses for draft capital," Gagnon wrote. "They have to maximize the quick rebuild and make things difficult on quarterback Will Levis this offseason."
Not exactly sure what that last part means, but my guess is that Gagnon is referring to the Titans drafting another quarterback.
Regardless, there is no question that Tennessee has a whole lot of holes that need patching, and it's not just a case of needing a better signal-caller.
The Titans have an absolutely brutal offensive line, and they could also stand to add more weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Not only that, but Tennessee's defense could use some fixing, as well.
The Titans went into 2024 looking pretty interesting on paper thanks to a free-agent spending spree, but outside of a second-half surge from wide receiver Calvin Ridley, none of Tennessee's moves have really worked out.
Gagnon is right: it would behoove the Titans to actually lose out in order to ensure they land as a high of a draft pick as possible.
