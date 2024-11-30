Titans' Will Levis Shares Major Focus During Injury
The Tennessee Titans have seen second-year quarterback Will Levis struggle at times this season. However, throughout his last three games, Levis has started looking like a franchise quarterback again.
Earlier this year, Levis was forced to miss some time due to a shoulder injury. He took his time to recover fully after originally trying to play through it and has come back looking much better.
Levis has played much better since returning fully from his injury. He has a real chance to play strong football down the stretch of the season and win the job for next year as well.
With that being said, Levis has spoken out and revealed his major focus as he worked his way back from the shoulder injury that has helped him get his season back on track.
"I was making sure I was as involved as I would've been if I was playing in practice and doing everything I could outside the building to take care of myself physically and mentally," Levis said, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I wanted to make sure when I was back that I was ready to roll and in a great spot."
Brian Callahan, the Titans' head coach, also spoke out and revealed that he is much more comfortable with Levis now than he was earlier in the year.
"There's a comfort level between Will and I," Callahan said. "I've gotten a better feel for the throws that he makes really well, and he's got a lot of confidence right now throwing the ball down the field."
So far this season in eight total games, Levis has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also picked up 175 yards on the ground.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Levis. He needs to play well throughout the rest of the season, but he has a great opportunity to prove himself to Tennessee.
Hopefully, he'll be able to do just that and the Titans can focus on improving other areas other than the quarterback position during the offseason.
