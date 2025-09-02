Titans Could Draft These Three Week 1 Standouts
The Tennessee Titans should be a much better team in 2025 than they were a year ago, but they're still expected to finish towards the bottom of the league and hold a top-10 pick in next year's draft. They're still in rebuild mode, and getting another top pick should help them in the long run, especially with the talent at the top of the 2026 draft board.
There were a lot of standouts during week one of the college football season, so here are three players the Titans could look to draft in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft who played well in their season opener.
Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bain had a monster game in Miami's season-opening win over Notre Dame on Sunday night, which boosted his draft stock even more.
On Sunday, Bain played 48 snaps (27 pass rush, 21 run defense) and completely destroyed Notre Dame's offensive line, which has future NFL players all over it. He recorded 0.5 sacks and four pressures as a pass rusher while also recording six tackles and an interception. He finished the game with a 94.4 defensive grade and was easily the best defender on the field in that game.
The Titans should take a good, long look at Bain during the pre-draft process, because he's someone who can really help out their defensive line.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Earlier this week, the Titans selected Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson in a mock draft done by CBS Sports. Just a few days later, Tyson showed why he could be the first receiver taken in the draft after catching 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Sun Devils' win over Northern Arizona.
If the Titans want to get Cam Ward an elite WR1 who he can grow and play with for the foreseeable future, Tyson could very well be a guy they take early in the draft.
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
If the Titans wanted to beef up their offensive line after the season, one guy they could look at is Utah OT Spencer Fano, who is viewed as one of the best tackles in the class. In week one, Fano showed out, allowing just one pressure in 34 pass blocking snaps. He also played very well in the run game, earning an 82.6 grade on 43 run blocking snaps.
The Titans' offensive line is supposed to be pretty solid this season, but if there's a weak link at either tackle spot and they feel the need to replace JC Latham or Dan Moore, Fano could be an ideal replacement.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!