Titans Look to End Five Year Drought
Shockingly, the Tennessee Titans have not started a season 1-0 since 2020. Even with their 12-5 record in 2021, they still lost in Week 1. Ever since then, things have continued to go downhill.
Last year the Titans started 0-3 before winning one of just three games the entire year. An early Bye in Week 5 certainly didn't help as the team was left scrambling for answers in blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders.
This season, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has a chance to change the narrative. Ward doesn't have an easy Week 1 draw as Tennessee is set to play in Denver. The Broncos are coached by the legendary Sean Payton, someone who was able to guide rookie QB Bo Nix to the playoffs last season.
From there, things get interesting. The Titans have the fourth-easiest schedule in the entire league. With projections ranging from them winning anywhere from three games to nine, there are plenty of question marks regarding how this team will look.
At the end of the day, Ward only has one chance to make a first impression. He threw for 145 yards in the preseason but is still searching for that first touchdown. Ward's limited play against the Buccaneers, Falcons, and Minnesota is all fine and dandy, but it's nothing like playing a full 60 minutes against a team that just made the playoffs.
On paper, one would assume their 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 was a close game last year. It wasn't. Tennessee led 17-0 and had an 88% chance of winning with 10 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. Caleb Williams was far from the hero as the Bears QB threw for just 93 yards.
Will Levis's catastrophic season began by throwing just 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times. Tennessee found a way to blow a three score lead and start the season 0-1.
Heading into 2025, the team's offensive line has been heavily praised. Levis may have rushed for 36 yards in that Bears game, but Ward is much more of a running threat. The team may opt to take it easy, especially knowing they want him to be the QB of the future. At this point, his health is the number one priority.
Regardless, Tennessee hasn't started 1-0 since 2020. They went 11-5 that season before losing in the Wild Card round. In the past three seasons, they've lost by just nine points. That's an average of a field goal per game as the Titans fell to the Saints and Giants to start the 2022-23 seasons.
