Titans Could Shock Everyone by Releasing One Player
The Tennessee Titans added numerous pieces to their wide receiver room this offseason, which definitely makes sense in the effort to make Cam Ward's NFL transition as seamless as possible.
While rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are definitely the more significant additions due to the fact that they can grow with Ward, it's also important to supply the rookie quarterback with proven, reliable weapons.
That's why the Titans signed Tyler Lockett in free agency. But does a world exist in which Tennessee could actually cut Lockett before the start of the regular season?
Justin Melo of Music City Miracles seems to think so, as he doesn't believe that Lockett is guaranteed to make the Titans' 53-man roster (even if his spot on the team is pretty likely).
"The Titans have more competition at receiver than most imagined," Melo wrote. "Many are already predicting [Mike] Borgonzi and [Brian] Callahan to keep seven receivers, with special teams standout Bryce Oliver and Restrepo included in that final count. If Lockett isn’t healthy at training camp, there’s a universe out there where he’s a surprise release."
Lockett did not participate in Tennessee's physical drills at mandatory minicamp, which probably means everyone is confident he will be on the roster come Week 1.
However, as Melo noted, there is plenty of competition at wide receiver, and it's not like Lockett lit it up with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, catching 49 passes for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
There was a time when the 32-year-old was one of the most dependable receivers in football, and he registered four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
But Tennessee is clearly not getting that version of Lockett, and that could potentially lead to the Titans going in a separate direction.
Let's be honest, though: it would be very surprising if Tennessee decided to release Lockett.
