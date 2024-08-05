Titans Could Trade QB Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans currently have three players in the quarterback room, but that may not be the case when the season begins.
Will Levis is clearly the No. 1 guy as he has been all offseason long. He has the keys to the offense, which is why the Titans signed a veteran in Mason Rudolph to potentially back him up instead of Malik Willis, a third-year pro who hasn't lived up to expectations in his career so far in Tennessee.
That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon believes the Titans should look to trade Willis before the end of training camp.
"As a down-roster alternative to Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis made a ton of sense with the Tennessee Titans," Kenyon writes. "However, the tenor of that belief changed when the Titans drafted Will Levis in 2023. Willis, as a result, has steadily become an afterthought—and potential cut candidate in Tennessee. In his case, there's simply not a likely path to playing time. While the Titans understandably are committed to seeing what Levis can become, they signed Mason Rudolph in free agency. That's not exactly an encouraging sign for Willis securing a backup role, either. Willis could provide a different kind of archetype for a minimally mobile QB room, such as the Cincinnati Bengals."
It makes sense on paper to trade Willis. However, the Titans were reportedly impressed by Willis earlier in training camp, and he's making a case to potentially leapfrog Rudolph and become the No. 2 quarterback on the roster.
Willis will have a chance to prove his worth to the Titans during the preseason, which begins on Saturday at Nissan Stadium when the team hosts the NFC defending champion San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
