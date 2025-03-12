Titans New OT Has Tons to Prove After Massive Contract
The Tennessee Titans made headlines on day one of free agency with their significant addition of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., kicking off their offseason in a major way by inking the veteran to a four-year, $82 million contract.
It's an addition that fills a top-tier need as a hopeful bandage for the Titans on the offensive line. Following their struggles of last season in providing consistent ample protection, Moore is someone who could come in to be an impact contributor from day one in the trenches for whoever this team's future starting quarterback may be.
However, Moore's addition onto the Titans' roster has also drawn some major concerns, especially when considering his massive $20 million annual price tag.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell had his reservations about how the deal's value stacks up for Tennessee, noting that few around the league would consider Moore as a "league-average tackle".
"Signing Moore means the Titans will keep Skoronski at guard and move Latham to his natural role at right tackle. That should be the best version of their line, but I don't think many people around the league would regard Moore as close to a league-average left tackle," Barnwell said. "I'd want to defer to legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who will get to work with him in Tennessee, but there's not much of a discount here. Moore is getting about what Taylor Decker and Jordan Mailata signed for in terms of average annual salary on their extensions a year ago. He needs to improve to justify this deal, let alone outplay it."
There are reasonable questions about Moore's fit in Tennessee. While he will be another appealing veteran to file in on the starting line and could aid the development of the Titans' younger pieces like J.C. Latham and Peter Skoronski, $80 million is a steep investment for a player leading the league in sacks allowed in 2024.
Inevitably, it puts pressure on Moore's plate to be an improved version of himself for the season ahead. Especially as Tennessee could be implementing a first-year quarterback into the game plan, getting the protection right in front of whoever that may be will be critical for their further progression in the Titans' offense.
Does Moore have what it takes to right the ship up front in Tennessee? The Titans brass seems to have notable faith in him doing so based on the money they've dealt his way, but time will tell if the hefty investment will achieve its desired return.
