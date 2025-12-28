Titans Should Not Hire Packers DC Jeff Hafley

While his team already made the playoffs and is riddled with injuries, the Tennessee Titans must take a step back and look at what Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has done these past few weeks.

The Packers' defense looks entirely different when Micah Parsons is on the field, but it's a bit alarming that Hafley hasn't been able to recover since the Denver Broncos game.

It's not like the Titans have a ton of viable options this offseason anyway, but it always seemed a bit odd that they were looking at a DC instead of bulking up on offense.

Given how many rookies they have on the offensive side of the ball, it would be interesting to see how a defensive guru like Hafley would handle that situation. After seeing the Packers epic defensive collapse against running back Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens, Hafley may be off the table entirely.

Packers Defense Has Been Trending The Wrong Direction

Packers need to send this first-half tape to any team looking to hire Jeff Hafley. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 28, 2025

In no world should the Packers have given up 41 points to a Ravens team led by backup QB Tyler Huntley. Sure, Henry was a beast and ran through that defense, but that's not something that seems too enticing to Tennessee.

Hafley's defense has given up 40+ twice now this season. Keep in mind, the Titans only allowed 41 to the red-hot Indianapolis Colts back in Week 3. Their defense has been far from perfect, but there's no excuse for what Hafley's defense did in Week 17.

The Packers have now dropped three straight, and while special teams cost them in Week 16, they've allowed 34 points, 22, and 41. He's put on a few masterclasses, allowing just 13 against Cleveland, 16 against Carolina, and 10 against Philadelphia, but somehow those games all ended in losses for Green Bay.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hafley Has No NFL HC Experience

#Packers DC Jeff Hafley knows Zay Flowers well. He coached him for three years at Boston College and didn’t hold back while praising his former WR.



🎥: @packers pic.twitter.com/OxULniQcol — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) December 27, 2025

One of the main things that has been going around is that Tennessee wants a coach with experience. Sure, Hafley was the head coach of Boston College from 2020-23, but that doesn't mean he's prepared to rebuild an NFL team.

The same can be said about Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman, who fans were quite divided about. Hafley has his moments, no doubt, but the way Green Bay has ended its season should make Tennessee reconsider everything. It wouldn't hurt to bring him in for an interview, but there seem to be a few better options that would benefit Tennessee.

