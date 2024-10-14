Titans Star Calls Out Refs After Missed Penalty
The Tennessee Titans were hoping to get back on track this week against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, they ended up dropping to 1-4 on the season with a 20-17 loss.
Throughout the course of the game, the Titans had their chances. They simply weren't able to capitalize on some opportunities.
With that being said, Tennessee also didn't get help from the referees in the game.
Following the game, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media to call out a brutal missed call. A flag should have been called for pass interference but it wasn't. The drive was late in the game when the Titans were trying to make a drive to win.
Hopkins simply shared a video of the play and left dots in his portion of the post.
Obviously, the referees missed a clear pass interference. However, that was not the single play that lost the Titans the game. There were many other mistakes and missed plays that cost them.
Speaking of Hopkins, the trade rumors surrounding the veteran star are going to grow louder. His name has been mentioned in a ton of trade speculation over the last few weeks.
Following another loss, that chatter is going to continue and increase.
Hopkins ended up catching four passes for 54 yards in the game.
Once again, second-year quarterback Will Levis struggled. He completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Not even reaching 100 yards passing was the worst in what has become a troublesome stretch of games for Levis.
At this point, there isn't a lot to be excited about for Tennessee fans. It's very clear that the Titans aren't a contender or anything close to one right now.
It will be interesting to see what the team chooses to do ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline on November 5th. Hopkins could very well be playing for a new team by that date.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!