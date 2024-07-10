Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Mother Releases Book
Sabrina Greenlee, the mother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, celebrated the launch of her memoir today, titled 'Grant Me Vision,' Hopkins announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Millions of football lovers know me as 'DHop,' an unstoppable force on the field. But for me to be an NFL star, to stand where I am today, there was a lot my family and I had to get through," Hopkins wrote in the forward of the book.
On July 20, 2002 Greenlee was heinously assaulted in public, resulting in the loss of her vision.
In just the foreward alone Hopkins tells heartworming stories about his childhood and some of the struggles his mother went through while raising four children. Hopkins discusses his collegiate career and the life-changing moment when he was drafted to the NFL.
Hopkins ends the foreward by saying, "Although Mama has never has the chance to see me score a touchdown, all through college at Clemson and to this day in the NFL, I bring her the football after I reach the end zone. I deliver it to her when she sits in the stands so she can touch it, so she can feel that I scored. And that together, we won against all odds."
In the book Greenlee also opens up about the losses of her younger brother and fiancé at a young age.
Hopkins supported his mother's book launch with an announcement on X, "Congratulations on your book launch Mom! This is my mom’s story of conquering motherhood. From selling drugs just to feed four kids, to overcoming depression from being blind. This is more than a book, it’s Us."
'Grant Me Vision' can be purchased directly from her publisher, 'Harper Collins Publishers,' on sale for $24.00 or e-book version for $14.99.
