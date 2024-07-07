Titans Star Predicted to Hit Eighth Milestone Season
The Tennessee Titans saw DeAndre Hopkins lead the team in receiving yards in his first season with the team last year, and there's reason to believe he can do it again.
"After two down years, Hopkins stayed healthy enough to reach the 1,000-yard mark with Tennessee in 2023. The savvy veteran is capable of doing so again this season," NFL.com contributor Chad Reuter writes.
Hopkins, who turned 32 last month, recorded 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Titans. It was his first 1,000-yard season since 2020 when he was with the Arizona Cardinals. That was the second-best season of Hopkins' career, where he caught a career-high 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite having both Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis at quarterback last season, Hopkins was able to find ways to contribute with both. Hopkins has had many quarterbacks to work with over the course of his career.
He started off with Matt Schaub in 2013 when he was a rookie for the Houston Texans, but that morphed into Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, and Brock Osweiler before Deshaun Watson came to town. Then, he worked with Kyler Murray throughout most of his tenure with the Cardinals.
He's had to learn how to play with several different types of quarterbacks, so being a security blanket for Levis in his first few starts was key. Hopkins had zero touchdowns until Levis became the starter and then scored three in his first game against the Atlanta Falcons, where the Titans won at home.
Hopkins had six of his seven receiving touchdowns last season come from Levis, so there's already a built-in chemistry between the two coming into the year. There may be a spread of production from the receivers with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd introduced into the offense, but Hopkins is still expected to have a big role in the Tennessee offense.
Hopkins always seems to find a way to get in on the action, so as long as he is healthy, he should be in line for his eighth 1,000-yard season in his career.
