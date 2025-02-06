Titans Deemed Best Fit for Former Pro Bowl Defender
The Tennessee Titans' biggest problems are certainly on the offensive side of the ball, but they absolutely need to address some issues defensively, as well.
More specifically, the Titans have a big problem with their pass rush, as they ranked toward the bottom of the NFL with 32 sacks this past season.
Luckily, Tennessee has plenty of money to throw around in free agency, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has been linked the Titans to one of the top pass rushers set to hit the market: Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.
"Tennessee could poach Sweat from the City of Brotherly Love with a bit of brotherly love of their own," Cameron wrote. "Josh’s younger brother, T'Vondre Sweat, is coming off a fantastic rookie campaign for the Titans, having earned a 76.2 PFF overall grade."
Sweat rattled off 41 tackles and eight sacks during the regular season and notched a 75.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Sweat really broke through in his fourth season, registering 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. He then racked up 48 tackles, 11 sacks and an interception the following campaign. although he oddly did not earn any individual accolades that year.
The Cheseapeake, Va. native has remained a very dependable contributor for Philadelphia throughout his career and has also been durable. Over the past four seasons, Sweat has missed a grand total of three games.
Tennessee does have a couple of good pass rushers in Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons, but it definitely needs to add another one to the stable. We'll see if Sweat can be the answer.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!