Titans Deemed Top Landing Spot for Steelers QB
The Tennessee Titans obviously need to make a change under center this offseason, but the question is which avenue they will utilize to achieve it.
The Titans do own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they could always just select one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and be done with it.
However, Tennessee could also explore the free-agent market for a solution, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has identified a top potential candidate for the team: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields is preparing to hit free agency after spending just one year with the Steelers, and Cameron feels that the Titans represent one of his best destinations.
"With the No. 1 draft pick in hand, new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi faces a difficult decision regarding the franchise's direction, particularly at quarterback," Cameron wrote. "Chad Brinker, Titans president of football operations, said the team “won’t pass on a generational talent," leading many to believe he’s referring to Colorado’s Travis Hunter. With Will Levis’ struggles, Tennessee will still want to address quarterback, and Fields is a cost-effective option with upside."
Fields played in 10 games and made six starts for Pittsburgh in 2024, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with the Bears, but was never able to materialize like Chicago hoped.
The Bears then traded Fields to the Steelers last April in order to clear the way for them to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick of the draft.
Many feel that Fields still has legitimate starting talent, so perhaps the Titans will pursue this route in the coming months.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!