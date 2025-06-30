Titans Defensive Stars Under Huge Pressure
The Tennessee Titans are a few weeks away from the start of training camp where players will fight for their placement on the roster.
Two players who don't quite fit in that category are defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, the two highest-paid players on the team other than wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine emphasized the importance of Simmons and Sneed performing well for the defense in the upcoming season.
"Jeffery Simmons and L'Jarius Sneed are set to be the two highest-paid defenders on the Titans roster through the 2027 season. This defense still feels like a rebuilding project so it's crucial they get good season out of their building blocks," Ballentine wrote.
"It's pretty easy to feel good about Simmons. He was ranked eighth among all interior defenders graded by PFF last season, but we still haven't seen Sneed play to his Kansas City form in Tennessee yet."
"If Sneed can be among the league's best corners and Simmons continues to wreak havoc on the inside then Wilson will have a good core to build around."
"But if Sneed struggles, the secondary isn't likely to hold up and the pass-rush isn't prepared to make life easier on the back end. This floor is really low and Wilson's coaching ability will be tested."
Sneed's absence was part of the problem for the Titans defense last season, but he is getting healthy in time for training camp and is expected to be back on the field for Week 1 at his current progress. Training camp could change things, but Sneed appears to be working his way back.
As for Simmons, he lost 20 pounds over the offseason and has a bit more agility to rush the passer from the interior. That should give the Titans an edge on the defensive line.
If Simmons and Sneed play up to their abilities, the Titans defense should be better in the 2025 campaign.
