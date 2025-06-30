Former Titans TE Traded to Steelers
A former member of the Tennessee Titans has been traded in a blockbuster deal, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"Steelers-Dolphins trade, Part II: Dolphins are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap, per ESPN sources," Schefter tweeted. "Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey."
Smith, who turns 30 in August, was involved in trade rumors all offseason long. Now, he is finally on the move as he heads to the Steelers.
Smith was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the Titans, where he met Arthur Smith, the team's tight ends coach.
In 2019, Arthur was promoted to the team's offensive coordinator position. Two years later, he was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
In 2021, Jonnu left the Titans to sign with the New England Patriots, but he ultimately found his way back to Arthur. In 2023, Jonnu was traded to the Falcons in a reunion of the Smiths.
Arthur was fired later that year while Jonnu was cut a few months later.
Jonnu signed with the Dolphins, while Arthur became the offensive coordinator for the Steelers.
Jonnu had his best year yet with the Dolphins, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, Arthur gets his tight end back in the Steel City as the Steelers look to get back to the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback for the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!