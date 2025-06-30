Titans Defender Must Shed Bust Label
The Tennessee Titans hoped to have a little more impact from cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in his first season with the team.
After signing a massive four-year deal in March 2024, Sneed was expected to be one of the team's top contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
However, a quad injury limited Sneed to just five games in his first season with the Titans. The former Louisiana Tech defensive back recorded just 23 tackles in his maiden voyage with the team.
His roster spot isn't in jeopardy now, but it could be if he has another dud of a season in 2025.
"The Titans are not going to cut Sneed. Sure, the team needs L'Jarius to perform for sure. I know coaches are counting on him," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"But I'll be honest: Based on how things have gone so far, it's hard to get your hopes up too much because he just hasn't been able to practice, and be available. To me, it kind of feels like he'd be a bonus at this point."
Sneed is still working towards getting back on the field for the Titans, which does bring on some cause for concern.
If he is still unhealthy once training camp rolls around, then the panic button may be closer to being hit. For now, that doesn't need to be the case. Sneed needs to simply be the type of player the Titans were looking for when they traded for him from the Kansas City Chiefs. In order for that to happen, he needs to get healthy as soon as possible, but more importantly, as efficient as possible.
Sneed hopes to return for Titans training camp, which begins when the players report to the team's practice facility on July 22.
