Pro Bowler Reveals Why He Chose Titans
The Tennessee Titans made it their mission to improve their special teams unit over the offseason.
That meant axing three-year pro Ryan Stonehouse in favor of Johnny Hekker, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012.
Hekker explained to team reporter Jim Wyatt his reasoning for joining the Titans in free agency.
"It was an opportunity to come and be somewhere where my contributions will hopefully help a team turn the page into a bright future," Hekker said via Wyatt.
Not only does Hekker love the new opportunity, but he gets to reunite with an old coach of his.
John "Bones" Fassel was hired to be the team's new special teams coordinator after he left the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy's regime. Hekker worked with Fassel while the two were together with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams from 2012-19.
"And being reunited with Bones (Fassel) had a huge part to do with it, too, the impact he's had on my career, from my time with him, and him coaching against me. Even then I could still pick his brain and still be a friend. We've always had a great relationship," Hekker said via Wyatt.
"So, the door being open to join him again was a dream come true. I'm just thankful to be on a team that's hungry to improve and turn the tides here. Excited about the future of the program. I'm excited to be a Titan."
The Titans had one of the worst special teams units in the league last season, which led to the firing of special teams coordinator Colt Anderson.
Tennessee has many glaring issues, but the hope is that a better special teams unit will help the team inch closer to relevancy.
