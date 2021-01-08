Henry Named First-Team All-Pro

It’s not like Derrick Henry needed any more recognition. But after a historic season, it seemed inevitable.

The Tennessee Titans running back has earned AP All-Pro First-Team honors for the first time in his already very decorated career. Henry recently earned his second career Pro Bowl distinction. Henry was the only Titans player to earn the All-Pro distinction this season.

Henry was named on 47 of the 50 ballots used to determine the All-Pro team. Alvin Kamara of New Orleans got the other three votes.

His massive regular season will likely yield MVP votes too. He became the eighth player in league history to join the elusive 2,000-yard club after rushing for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest single-season total by a running back. The Titans became the first NFL franchise to have two 2,000-yard rushers. Chris Johnson ran for 2,006 yards in 2009.

His efforts were more than good enough to win the rushing title for a second straight season -- an accomplishment only nine other running backs have reached since 1953. The only running back that gave Henry a run for his money in the rushing title race was Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who finished the season with 1,557 yards.

In addition, Henry led the league in rushing touchdowns (17) and yards per-game (126.7). He also finished close to the top of the league in yards per-carry (5.4).

Along the way this season, Henry rushed for 100 yards or more in seven games and for 200 yards or more in three contests. He became the first player to have multiple 200-yard showings in a season since former Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi did it in 2016. He is just the fifth running back since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have three 200-yard performances in a single season. Only a handful of running backs have one 200-yard game since 2018.

Henry now has five career 200-yard games in his career, one behind Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for most all-time. Three of those performances have come against the Houston Texans, including two this season. He is the first running back in league history to have that many against one team.

Now, the focus for Henry and the Titans is one the postseason, which starts on Sunday with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium. In the Titans' AFC Championship run last season, Henry ran for 486 yards in three games.

There could be more milestones to reach in January.

“Play how I play each and every week, doing everything to help the team,” Henry said of his mindset heading into the playoffs. “I think I answer these questions the same. There’s nothing much to it. It’s football. If you have success that comes with it but do whatever I can to help the team when I get opportunities in any way I can.”