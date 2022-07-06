Henry, Tannehill Positioned to Climb NFL Career Lists

It will not take extraordinary performances for the running back and quarterback to move into the top 50 in career rushing and passing yards, respectively.

NASHVILLE – If there was one message Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry delivered emphatically during minicamp, it’s that he felt just fine, thank you very much.

“I feel good. I’ve been training since I left,” said Henry, who missed the team’s last nine regular-season games with a broken foot before returning for a playoff contest. “It’s been a good offseason. I feel good.”

That’s great news for Henry and the Titans, of course, but bad news for those running backs currently ahead of Henry on the NFL’s career rushing yards list.

The same might be said regarding quarterbacks currently ahead of the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill in career passing yards.

That’s because Henry and Tannehill – if they put together productive seasons – are each likely to bypass a bundle of Hall of Famers in 2022. The 28-year-old Henry could crack the NFL’s top 50 in career rushing yards by the end of this season. The 33-year-old Tannehill should easily crack the top 50 in career passing yards and has a good shot at reaching the top 40.

Here’s a closer look at where each of the players stand and who they may leapfrog this season: