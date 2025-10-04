Titans' Elic Ayomanor Must Improve in This Area
Usually, being in the same conversation as WRs Mike Evans and A.J. Brown is a good thing. In this scenario, it's a disaster for Tennessee Titans WR Elic Ayomanor. He's done everything possible to establish himself as rookie QB Cam Ward's WR1, but he still has his work cut out for him.
ESPN flashed a graphic of the fewest yards of average separation on targets this season, and Ayomanor was in the bottom three with Brown and Evans. The 22-year-old's total sits at 1.71 yards, just barely above Brown's 1.66 and Evans' 1.62. Through four games, one can only imagine how much more effective he'd be if he can get that number up.
When looking at NFL Next Gen Stats, the most yards of average separation (minimum 20 targets) belongs to Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore. Moore, who has 21 targets, averages 4.5 yards of separation. His number happens to be 0.49 more yards than Ayomanor, Brown, and Evans combined. The league leader is Denver Broncos Marvin Mims Jr. with 4.6 yards, though he only has 16 targets.
Elsewhere in the league, Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel has 27 targets and an average 4.3 yards of separation. The only other players with an average above four are Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakur (4.1) and Juwan Johnson (4). Johnson has 31 targets, the most of the seven qualified players mentioned.
Through Ward's first four NFL games, his leading receiver is Ayomanor. With 12 receptions for 151 yards, he has the only two touchdown passes that Ward has thrown. Veteran WR Calvin Ridley isn't too far behind as he has 10 receptions for 141 yards. The only other player with 100+ receiving yards is TE Chig Okonkwo who has 13 receptions for 124 yards.
If Okonkwo had one more reception, he'd top Moore on the list. Ward's tight end is averaging 4.9 yards of separation, an incredible number for the fourth-year player. Should Okonkwo keep up this pace, he'll be extremely close to his career high 528 yard receiving season in 2023.
As for Ridley, the Titans expected much more out of the 30-year-old. His average yards of separation sits at 3.2, nearly double that of the rookie Ayomanor. Ward's 51.2% completion percentage isn't helping anyone, but Ridley hauling in just 10 of his 24 targets is far from ideal. Through four games, he has four 20+ yard receiving plays while the rest of the team has four combined. Ridley also leads the team as he averages 14.1 yards per reception.
