Another Domino Could Fall if Titans Fire Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans fans are quick to overreact and believe that their 0-4 start is the end of the world. While there's plenty of room for concern, HC Brian Callahan's job is not going to be decided in Week 5. Tennessee is willing to give him every opportunity imaginable, but at some point, they will finally have to pull the trigger.
When they do so, ESPN's Dan Graziano knows their head coach likely won't be the only man out of a job. Tennessee needs to consider the fact that his father, Bill, is the team's offensive line coach. Should the Titans move on from Brian, it's safe to assume his father would no longer be part of the team.
Graziano was joined by Jeremy Fowler who had nothing but great things to say about the team's offensive line. They may not look like a complete unit yet this season, but that's due to injuries suffered by OT JC Latham and OG Peter Skoronski. Rookie QB Cam Ward has been sacked 17 times in four games, an average of 4.25 per week. That average is far from sustainable for a 23-year-old, especially one the team wants to build around.
That said, both Fowler and Graziano believe this would be a "desirable job". Graziano wrote, "I will say, from talking to people who follow these situations in the league, that there's belief that this will be a desirable job if and when it comes open. Young, promising QB, new stadium on the horizon, etc," to which Fowler responded by hyping up Ward's potential and their solid foundation at offensive line.
Upon mention of the O-Line, Graziano mentioned something that no one else has this season, "And your point about the offensive line is a critical one, because the offensive line coach is Callahan's father, Bill Callahan, who's considered one of the best to ever do that job. I believe Bill wouldn't stick around if Brian got fired, so you're talking about major change in critical areas."
While Brian has only been head coach since the start of the 2024 season, Bill has extensive coaching experience. Graziano made sure to point out that he's "one of the best to ever do that job", incredibly high praise for an O-Line coach. At the end of the day, the 69-year-old has been an offensive line coach since 1984. Throughout numerous teams in college and the NFL, there's no doubt the Titans would lose a key piece of their puzzle if Brian's departure means the end of Bill as well.
