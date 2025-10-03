Titans' Cam Ward Responds to Immaturity Criticism
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is the subject of criticism about his immaturity following the team's most recent game against the Houston Texans.
After the game, Ward had an NSFW response to a reporter's question regarding the performance of the offense, who was shut out in a 26-0 loss.
"Everything, from interception to penalty to an incompletion by me, a bad ball. Once we passed the 50, we're just not extending the drive. So we are keeping a book right now, we a**," Ward said.
"We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our games and we've yet to do anything yet. We have to lock in, especially myself. Offensive line from the defensive line from the special teams to all three phases, we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet and that's just something that we want to preach about it every day, every day, we got to do better, and we're doing that, but it has to show up on Sundays. It hasn't showed up yet, but it's got to show up next week.”
While Ward was frustrated by the moment, cooler heads prevailed when starting his preparation against the Arizona Cardinals for Week 5.
"They're going to blow it up no matter what, whether it's good or bad for the Titans," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So, we're trying to win football games. That's the biggest thing, and that's what we're going try to go do this week.
"I'm caring about my teammates and trying to win football games."
Ward's passion may come across a different way based on his age and inexperience, but the Titans need a dedicated leader like him, especially when times are as rough as they are. Ward is frustrated, like everyone else on the team should be after losing the first four games of the season, but he is hopeful things will turn around soon.
Ward will have to be the one to start turning things around for the Titans in order to get back on the winning side of things.
