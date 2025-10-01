Titans HC Says Cam Ward Has One Objective
The Tennessee Titans are among the last few unfortunate teams in the league to be winless through the first full month of the season. While many have started cranking the heater under head coach Brian Callahan's seat, he's turned his attention to rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who is coming off the worst game of his rookie season on the road against the Houston Texans.
In the Titans' 26-0 shutout loss, Ward completed just 10 passes on 26 attempts, throwing for a thin 108 total yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. After throwing a score in back-to-back weeks prior to the contest, Ward's slip-up performance left many fans worried that he, and the team, were set to regress under new play-caller Bo Hardegree.
Though in his press conference at the begging of the week, Callahan went out of his way to reassure fans of their starting signal caller's mindset and priorities. "He's understanding what it takes to play NFL quarterback," he said. "And he's only going to get better the more (he plays)."
"I think what everyone is learning about Cam is that he cares a tremendous amount," Callahan continued, referencing Ward's NSFW moment at the podium following the Texans loss. "It is really important to him. He wants to win football games, and he wants to deliver a winning performance for our organization, for our fans. That's what he cares about. There is nothing else that he has any interest in other than playing football and trying to play football at a high level."
According to Coach Callahan, Ward's lone interest is finding ways to win football games for the Tennessee Titans. While he and the team haven't managed to finish a game in a single-digit deficit since week 1's back-and-forth loss to Denver, Ward' previously steady improvement suggests some truth in Callahan's statement, regardless of where the rest of the roster finds themselves.
Next, the Titans will finish out the final two legs of their three-game road stretch against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Both games represent winnable, alebit unfavorable matchups for a Tennessee team that, if they were to come up empty, would be looking down the barrel of an 0-6 record.
If things get that bad, it's unlikely that Callahan making a play-calling change, or expounding on his first overall pick's mindset, will do much in the way of staving off the fans and analysts alike calling his position into question.
