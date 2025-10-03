Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans are going into Week 5 to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.
To learn more about the Titans' latest opponent, we spoke with Arizona Cardinals On SI publisher Donnie Druin.
1. The Cardinals took a tough loss in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. Has the team come back down to earth after starting 2-0?
They've certainly been humbled. Arizona barely scraped past lower-tier opponents to begin the season but saw their late-game struggles quickly catch up to them against divisional opponents - although Weeks 3 and 4 were played just five days from each other. After dropping two games in a row, the Cardinals were handed a reality check and now must make adjustments before the season slips away.
2. What’s the biggest difference between the Cardinals from last year compared to this year?
Last year, Arizona could run the ball with the league's best. It helped them wear teams out over four quarters, control the clock and set up the play-action pass, which is crucial in Drew Petzing's system. In 2025, the Cardinals have failed to run the ball with any success, and that's been a massive reason for their stagnant offense to start the year. They're constantly behind the sticks and often times are forced into obvious passing downs, which only helps the opposing defense - especially since Arizona doesn't have the personnel to toss the ball around the yard.
3. What’s one thing people should know about the Cardinals that cannot be found in a box score?
They can get to the quarterback. Their team total sack numbers don't show, but Arizona has a handful of key players such as Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Baron Browning that are constantly in the backfield pressuring the passer. If they're not reaching the quarterback for sacks, they're surely impacting passing plays.
4. If the Cardinals were to lose in Week 5, what would be the reason why?
Their offense hadn't improved at all since Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals had 10 days to self-scout and figure out what's wrong with that side of the ball, and if the team can't improve in either scheming or general blocking, that will only keep the defense on the field longer. Eventually, that will catch up to Arizona, and Sunday could very well be the day it happens.
5. What’s your prediction for the game?
The Cardinals are heavy favorites according to Vegas, but I just don't see a blowout happening. I think Arizona is obviously the better team while the Titans themselves are soul-searching, but is this the week things really get going in the desert? While that's a nice thought, I'm very much in wait-and-see mode.
Cardinals 20, Titans 10
