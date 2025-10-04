Cam Ward Holding Titans Offense Accountable
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is frustrated after an 0-4 start, but he is hoping things can turn around.
Ward sent a message to the Titans going into Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.
"I always assert it when I think the time is necessary, but we're not doing our job as a unit," Ward said.
"We're not doing our job and at some point it's got to change. I hope it changes next week. We're going to try to change it next week, but that needs to be the message. We have to change it one play at a time. If it doesn't change, we're just going to keep on getting these same results. We have to win games."
The Titans have swung and missed four times to start the season under Ward's leadership on the field, but things simply are not translating for the team.
He feels that the coaching staff is creating a strong game plan for each week, but the players are not executing at a high level.
"I'm watching the film on the sideline," Ward said.
"It's there. It's just whether it's a bad play by me or a bad play by one of the eleven, it's just not clicking when it needs to click. It has to click every drive and it's not doing that yet. The biggest thing is the urgency. I think up front, those guys, they were gritty today. The run game and the pass game, they went against a good defensive line up there. From an offense standpoint, we just have to be consistent. It's four games and we're 0-4. Why? Because we're inconsistent."
The Titans need to show the consistency they have had in practice on game days, but that can alsways come with a bit of growing pains.
Progress needs to be made, but it appears the Titans have nearly gotten worse each week since the season has started.
Things need to go in the opposite direction against the Cardinals in order for the coaching staff to have a chance at keeping their jobs.
