Titans DB Suffers Injury vs. Saints
The Tennessee Titans have suffered a few injuries in the secondary during training camp, and the position group racked up another one in the first half against the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive back Elijah Molden had to be helped by trainers off the field after making a tackle on Saints tight end Michael Jacobson. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, he is being evaluated for a concussion.
It remains to be seen whether Molden will return for the game, but given the fact that the Titans are still in the preseason, it wouldn't be a surprise for him to stay on the sidelines for the rest of the afternoon as a precaution.
Molden, 25, is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. He was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Molden started eight games for the Titans last season recording a career-high 73 tackles and an interception for a touchdown.
Despite Molden's success last season, the Titans felt it was necessary to bring in some other safeties to the roster. The team signed Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs earlier in training camp, and the two of them are expected to be ahead of Molden on the depth chart.
Molden has the ability to play both cornerback and safety, making him a valuable part of the unit. That's why his health is super important, because the Titans can utilize him in multiple spots depending on which others get hurt.
L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, the team's starting cornerbacks, have been injured throughout the majority of training camp, so Molden has gotten a considerable amount of reps at that spot.
Regardless of where Molden plays, he plays a key role for the Titans, and the team needs him to heal up and get ready to face the Chicago Bears in the season opener in two weeks' time.
