Watch: Tony Pollard Scores First TD With Titans
The Tennessee Titans offense got off to a hot start in Sunday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
With quarterback Will Levis getting the start, the Titans never faced a third down on a nine-play, 84-yard opening drive that was highlighted by 22-yard gains from both tight Nick Vannett and receiver Tyler Boyd.
Tennessee running back Tony Pollard caught a 13-yard screen pass to move the Titans near the goal line before he finished off the drive himself with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
Take a look:
After the first drive, Pollard had five carries for 17 yards and the score along with the 13-yard reception.
Earlier in training camp, Titans coach Brian Callahan said that he wants to finds plays that work for both Pollard and Tyjae Spears, as the duo fixes to be a dynamic one-two punch for the team out of the backfield this season.
"Generally speaking, you try to find -- when you go into a game, you highlight a handful of plays that they like," Callahan said. "They're both different style runners. Tyjae has plays that he likes, Tony has plays that he likes. And so you sort of star those plays and you put their names on them. So when you call those, you make sure that they get those carries that they feel good about. That's how you naturally split the labor in the running back room."
While playing on the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys last season, Pollard finished a career-high 252 rushes for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns while adding a career-best 55 grabs for 311 receiving yards. Despite suffering a fractured fibula in the 2022 Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers, Pollard bounced back and showed he can still be an elite running back in the NFL.
