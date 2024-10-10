Titans Get Encouraging Update on Star DT
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off their bye week and they are getting ready to go back into action against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
With their bodies rested, the Titans could see the return of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who missed the team's Week 4 matchup with an elbow injury.
"He'll be working through that elbow injury this week and we'll see where he stands but hopeful that he's ready to roll," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Simmons suffered the injury while preparing for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins, so he has had two weeks of no contact with his elbow, which could be exactly what he needs in order to return.
"These guys know their bodies and our training staff—I'm not the doctor on those things and they rely on those opinions," Callahan said. "And again, everything that we had prior to and at this point is that it's needed a little bit of time to heal and they would be better in a week's time, be better in two weeks' time, and that was the genesis behind the decision to sit him a Monday night is that he'd be able to, in really two weeks' time from the injury, it would be in a much better spot. So, ultimately that's where we landed on it because it would be in his best interest for longevity's case to keep him out."
With the defensive line already struggling with injuries, Simmons' value for the unit only intensifies. That's why the Titans also kept him out of today's practice, but Callahan insisted that he is only being held out to rest and that he should be back later in the week ahead of the team's game against the Colts.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!