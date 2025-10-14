Titans Facing Former HC After Firing Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans, as a franchise, are no strangers to dramatic irony. As bad as the team has consistently been since beginning their rebuild almost two years ago now, struggling to mount any serious wins or momentum even now, folks held out on the hiring of head coach Brian Callahan as he navigated his way through quarterback issues, changing personnel and young talent with potential waiting to be unlocked.
While that's a tough task for any coach, tallying just four wins through 23 games just won't get the job done on the NFL level, leading to Callahan's leash being prematurely snapped as the Titans decided to part ways with their HC after the team's uninspiring week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10.
Now down a tenured head coach - with an interim choice in place - the Titans are set to head back home following a three game road trip to face their former HC of six years, Mike Vrabel, and his New England Patriots.
Vrabel, despite never quite succeeding at the highest level with Tennessee, sponsored some of the Titans' greatest successes in recent memory, managing multiple playoff appearances and era-defining wins for a system with little to hang their hats on in the way of accolades.
“…Think I’d file it under the category of, is it interesting or important?" Vrabel questioned, ahead of his homecoming in Tennessee. "And I would probably say this would be very interesting, but in the end not very important to our preparation or what we need to continue to try do to improve as a team."
Further, at the time, the Titans' choice to ditch Vrabel felt like a quick but potentially understandable change of pace for a team looking to hit the big red reset button. Hindsight is always 20/20, but looking back, it's hard not to be a little bitter about the move from Tennessee's current point of view.
Vrabel, in just six games at his new post in New England, has posted an impressive 4-2 record. That's as many wins in the first third of his inaugural year at a new job as Brian Callahan had in nearly four times as many games.
To boot, Vrabel and the Patriots are playing on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who looks like a cut-and-dry franchise guy in the making.
Cam Ward still has time, of course, and he'll likely only be equipped with more tools as time goes on; but to see a developmental coach that Tennessee intentionally let go move on and do the very thing that the Titans have struggled to do since his departure is about as brutal as it gets.
With a 1-5 record of their own, the Tennessee Titans have more than enough to worry about in-house without welcoming their pointlessly scorned former leader back into Nissan Stadium. It'll likely be a theatrical event to some extent, one way or another, in week 7 as the Titans take on the Patriots.
At least Tennessee can look out for a better option at the head coaching position now that Callahan is gone. Dwelling on the past won't get you anywhere, especially if that past is now drawing up plays on the opposite sideline.
