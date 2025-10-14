Titans HC Trashed Cam Ward Before Firing
After months of swirling rumors and demanding fans, the Tennessee Titans have officially fired head coach Brian Callahan. Now 1-5 this season, after last year's 3-14 finish, Callahan had amassed his own personal disastrous record of 4-19 at the team's lead-position.
Given six games played in the 2025 season, the Tennessee Titans have scored a meager total of 83 points. The statistic represents their fewest through such a stretch since 1985, according to research conducted by ESPN.
After Tennessee's latest loss on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders, granting the similarly struggling team their second win of the year, he took his frustrations out on his own team in what retrospectively feels like a salty farewell.
Lack of accountability is one thing, but outright pinning your franchise's repeated failure on a constantly changing roster is a completely different ordeal.
"I am incredibly discouraged by the outcome," Callahan said to media members following the defeat. "We felt good coming into the game. And to not be able to perform well on offense, to not be able to score points and then lose the game, it's disappointing. We've all got to be better."
Not only did Callahan sweep the heels out from under his roster in broad strokes, but he specifically targeted rookie quarterback Cam Ward for his more recent shortcomings under center. "Cam's a part of that too. Cam's gotta play better football."
Against the Raiders, Ward completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts, collecting a fair 222 yards and splitting his touchdown-to-interception ratio at one a piece. On paper, it may look like a rather average turnout for the first overall pick, but when taken with Tennessee's mere 10 point total, his performance appears more underwhelming than basically perfunctory.
"It's not all just him (Ward), but he is a part of it." Callahan sheepishly clarified. "You'd like to see some more good football being played, and we've gotta do a better job."
The Titans' next chance to play more good football and do a better job, now without the coach that charged the team with such a task, comes in an unfavorable (to say the least) matchup with the visiting New England Patriots next week. To boot, Tennessee's former head coach Mike Vrabel, in a painful ironic twist, will be on the opposite sideline
As the Patriots' head coach, Vrabel has as many wins through six games in New England as Callahan had through 23 in Tennessee. Whatever happens next week, the Titans' franchise has taken a breath of fresh air by way of losing dead weight.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!