Another Titans Coach Leaves After Brian Callahan Firing
To no surprise, the Tennessee Titans decision to fire Brian Callahan has caused a domino effect. While Titans' fans knew this decision was long overdue, Callahan's departure led to his father leaving the team as well.
Bill Callahan, the Titans' offensive line coach, decided to leave the team after they fired his son. Once Callahan was named head coach, his father left the Cleveland Browns to pursue a job in Tennessee. Now, neither are members of the coaching staff.
Tennessee knows they can move on without Brian, but losing Bill is a huge blow. The Titans offensive line has been in shambles all season long. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked 25 times in their first six games.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Ward was brought down six times. At this point, there are no excuses. Bill, who is widely considered one of the best o-line coaches in the league, had no answers to defenses getting to Ward in record time. Those six sacks tied Ward's career high, which came in his NFL debut in Denver.
JC Latham has been a massive disappointment as the Titans No. 7 overall pick from 2024 did little to nothing in his return to the team. After missing time due to injury, the team assumed his presence would immediately strengthen one of the Titans' biggest areas of weakness. Instead, it did the opposite.
With their offensive line struggles, losing Bill could turn out to be a blessing. That's unlikely, but it's possible as the Titans are moving forward without either Callahan. Brian's firing, which turned out to be a last-minute decision, was a direct correlation to Bill leaving. At this point, it's hard to imagine things getting any worse in Tennessee.
NBC Sports wrote, "Scott Fuchs, who Bill Callahan selected to be his assistant offensive line coach, is expected to take over the position for the rest of the season."
Bill, who has head coaching experience, is free to find a new job with his son. The 69-year-old has already worked for seven NFL teams in his career dating back to 1982. Having started at the college level, Callahan got his first NFL coaching gig in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moving forward, Bill could be a pivitol piece to any team's offensive line staff. Since 2008, he's worked for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Browns and Titans. In that span he's been an offensive line coach, assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and interim head coach.
