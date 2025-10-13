Titans Fire HC Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans are making a move to shake things up for the franchise.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are firing head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the season. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker released a statement announcing his firing:
"After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character. We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach. We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans," the statement read.
"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth. Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."
The move comes less than 24 hours after the Titans lost 20-10 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, where the team had three turnovers from rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. In two seasons on the job, Callahan won just four of his 19 games, which is the worst mark in the NFL during that span.
Callahan was on the hot seat at the end of last season despite winning only three games, but the Titans opted to keep him on board because of his track record with quarterbacks and the franchise's impending plans to draft Ward with the top selection.
However, Ward has struggled over the course of the season. The Titans made a change at the play caller spot from Callahan to Bo Hardegree in Week 4, but that has resulted in three subpar performances that led Tennessee to make the decision to move on from the head coach.
Now, the Titans are preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, where former head coach Mike Vrabel comes to lead the opposition in a game that could incite some form of revenge.
An interim coach has yet to be named, but in-house candidates include defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel, who has served as an interim head coach before.
