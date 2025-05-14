Titans Facing One Of NFL's Easiest Schedules In 2025
The Tennessee Titans have gone through a mini-makeover this offseason. When Brian Callahan was hired in 2024, Will Levis came with the team like furniture. This offseason, though, he drafted his own guy to be the hopeful future of the franchise.
Tennessee selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. On top of that, they also added Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round to complement the largely-veteran receiver room of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. Defensively, they drafted UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round and Penn State safety Kevin Winston in round three. This was after they signed left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
On top of the good offseason of team-building the Titans have had, they also are set to face one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans have the eighth-easiest schedule in the league.
On top of playing in one of the weaker divisions in football, the Titans have multiple winnable games on their schedule outside the AFC South, They play the Cleveland Browns, who could be in conention for a top five pick once again. They also play the New Orleans Saints, who very well may be the worst team in the NFL.
While it would be too much to expect for the Titans to take a huge step forward and become a playoff team in Year One of the Ward era, we did just see it happen twice in the NFL last year. Bo Nix took the Denver Broncos to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC and Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. With the schedule they are facing, combined with the division they are in, there is a greater than zero chance they can do what the Texans did in 2023 with C.J Stroud - surprise everyone and win the AFC South with a rookie quarterback.
