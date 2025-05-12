Titans Sign Rookie TE After Tryout
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to add some tight end depth to their 53-man roster if their latest rookie minicamp signing is any indication.
Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed former TCU tight end Drake Dabney after performing in a tryout basis at rookie minicamp. The Titans also officially announced the addition of UConn wide receiver TJ Shefield, whose signing had previously been revealed on X by his agent.
Dabney played his first four years at Baylor before transferring to TCU. The Cypress (Houston), TX native was one of 11 players at rookie minicamp for a tryout along other undrafted rookies that had already signed deals.
In five collegiate season, Dabney appeared in 53 games while posting 84 catches for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Titans selected former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round, potentially giving Cam Ward another weapon to grow with.
Helm starred for the Texas Longhorns this past season. He only had 19 career receptions and two touchdowns during his first three years before bursting onto the scene in 2024 with career-high marks in catches (60), receiving yards (786) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
He will create some competition with Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle in the tight end room while players like Dabney will look to earn role on special teams or maybe even the practice squad.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!