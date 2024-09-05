Titans Fans Vote on Most Hated Rival
The Tennessee Titans are set to kickoff the regular season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at 12:00 p.m. Ahead of the season, AtoZ Sports reporter Buck Reising posted a poll on 'X' asking Titans fans to vote for their most hated division rival.
An impressive 62.7% of fans voted the Indianapolis Colts for that superlative. This isn't all that surprising though.
The Colts have by far the most impressive former players as a franchise, highlighted by the three dominant seasons led by Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Dallas Clark from 2003-2005 in which the Titans only defeated the Colts once 20-17 on December 3, 2006.
Guys like quarterbacks Johnny Unitas and Andrew Luck, and defenders Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, and Bob Sanders gave Titans fans nightmares for years and helped give the Colts a 37-22 all-time record against the Titans.
The Colts may have found another franchise quarterback and another great running back in Anthony Richardson and Johnathan Taylor respectively.
Tennessee will face the Colts for the first time this season in week 6 at home, and then again in week 16 on the road.
The second most hated division rival is the Jacksonville Jaguars as 21.7% of Titans fans voted for them.
The Jaguars joined the NFL with the NFC South's Carolina Panthers in 1995, only two years before the Houston Oilers became the Tennessee Oilers 1997, and then the Tennessee Titans in 1999.
Jaguars that gave the Titans the most trouble over the last 20 years include running backs Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, and receiver Jimmy Smith. The future looks bright as well with former Clemson quarterback-running back duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.
The Titans lead the all-time series 35-24 against the Jags and will look to continue that lead in week 14 at home, and week 17 on the road.
Finally, the current least-hated division rival is the Houston Texans receiving only 15.6% of votes.
Similar to the Jaguars, the Texans are a new franchise, in fact the newest in the NFL joining in 2002.
The Texans have never had any particularly great quarterbacks besides Deshaun Watson who they drafted and moved on from after four seasons, but that will change with reigning rookie of the year C.J. Stroud.
Houston has however had some future Hall of Famers in wide receivers Andre Johnson who is a former Titan, current Titan DeAndre Hopkins, and one of the greatest defender of all time, J.J. Watt, all who helped deliver some disappointing losses to the Titans. Tennessee leads the series 23-21.
The Texans are favored to win the division and will host the Titans in week 12 and then visit Tennessee in week 18.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!