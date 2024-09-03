Titans Near Bottom of Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days away from the start of their regular season, but there are still many questions surrounding the team.
That's why the Titans ranked No. 27 in Bleacher Report's power rankings in the week leading up to the regular season.
"As is the case with most of the teams toward the bottom of these power rankings, the Tennessee Titans face a number of sizable questions in 2024. Will Levis is hardly a proven commodity under center. With Derrick Henry gone, a Titans run game that was the offense's backbone for years is a far less certain commodity," Bleacher Report writes.
The only teams to rank lower than the Titans were the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and New England Patriots.
Even though there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team, including first-time head coach Brian Callahan, it could be seen as optimism rather than a concern.
"We should find out within the first few weeks whether the Titans have found a coach who can elevate Will Levis or whether Callahan's ascent was merely a product of coaching Joe Burrow," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox writes. "The Titans will open on the road against an improved Bears team before hosting the Jets and Packers."
Callahan and the new coaching staff will be put to the test, but so will the new acquisitions that general manager Ran Carthon made in the offseason.
The team made upgrades on both sides of the ball, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed via trade from the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans are preparing for their season opener on Sunday when they will travel to the Windy City to face off against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
