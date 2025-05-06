Titans' Forgotten Weapon Deemed Breakout Candidate
The Tennessee Titans have certainly overhauled their offense this offseason, particularly in the NFL Draft where they landed quarterback Cam Ward, wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and tight end Gunnar Helm.
However, Will Lomas of Titan Sized has identified one weapon already on Tennessee's roster who could make a big impact in 2025: receiver Jha'Quan Jackson.
The Titans selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he managed just one catch for eight yards during his rookie campaign. In spite of that, Lomas feels that Jackson could ultimately become one of Ward's favorite targets next season.
"Rookie QB Cam Ward is an aggressive off-script thrower, which could open the door for Jackson to carve out a role as a rotational slot receiver," Lomas wrote. "His primary competition is going to be speedy rookie Chimere Dike, the rookie from Florida. The Titans have praised Dike for his versatility, and with his speed, they might consider him as a Z receiver behind Calvin Ridley. If that is how they view Dike, then Jackson's speed in the slot could separate him from Tyler Lockett and Xavier Restrepo, who are more short to intermediate targets."
Jackson runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, so he definitely has the speed to gain some separation and make plays in the open field.
The 24-year-old spent five seasons at Tulane and wasn't tremendously productive, totaling 109 receptions for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns, but it's his skill set and twitchy athletic ability that makes him a rather appealing breakout candidate heading into next year.
Tennessee will certainly need someone outside of Calvin Ridley to step up in 2025, and while the Titans will probably be relying more on Ayomanor and Dike to fill that role, it's entirely possible that Jackson could surprise some people.
