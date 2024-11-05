Titans Gaining Trade Interest for Two Players
The NFL trade deadline is today and the Tennessee Titans are a team to watch very closely.
At this point in the year, the Titans hold a 2-6 record. They aren't a contender right now and it doesn't seem likely that they'll end up turning things around this season.
That has led many to believe that Tennessee could end up becoming a seller.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have received trade interest in two defensive players. Those players are Arden Key and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
He did report that nothing serious has materialized just yet, but both players are names to monitor.
Key has put together a very strong season so far for Tennessee. He has played in eight games. He has racked up 19 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Those numbers show off Key's ability to make a major impact in every aspect defensively.
As for Joseph-Day, the 6-foot-4 and 310-pound defensive lineman would be a nice impact addition for any contender that needs help. He has recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a defended pass in eight games played so far this season.
Both players could end up being very impactful trade deadline acquisitions for a team. They also are both very possible trade candidates.
With the Titans not being a contender, the best business decision would be to trade talent that doesn't fit the long-term outlook for the franchise. Both Key and Joseph-Day simply don't appear to be long-term pieces for Tennessee.
All of that being said, it's going to be interesting to see what ends up happening ahead of the trade deadline. The Titans are going to be a team that could get very active ahead of the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!