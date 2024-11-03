Titans Center Leaves Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans are in a tight game with the New England Patriots in Week 9, but they will have to go the rest of the way without one of their leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
Titans offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III exited the game late in the third quarter against the Patriots after suffering an ankle injury.
Cushenberry joins defensive back Quandre Diggs as players who left the game with ankle injuries.
With Cushenberry out, he is the second Titans offensive lineman to be out with an injury. Dillon Radunz, who usually starts at right guard, was ruled out before today's game with a rib injury.
With Cushenberry out and Daniel Brunskill covering for Radunz at right guard, Corey Levin is in for the Titans at center.
The Titans are injured beyond belief at this point in the year, and adding Cushenberry to the list makes things even worse.
The Titans will have to go the rest of the game without him and evaluate him afterwards to see if he will be able to go next week on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!