Titans End Losing Streak With OT Thriller Over Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are excited after a 20-17 win against the New England Patriots in Week 9 at Nissan Stadium.
In regulation, the game came down to the final seconds when Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye drove the team down inside the 5-yard line. Then, as time expired, Maye was scrambling to evade tacklers and eventually found Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the end zone, which marked his second score of the day.
But in overtime, the Titans got the ball first and marched down the field. However, they got stalled inside the red zone, leading to a Nick Folk field goal to go up 20-17.
Maye and the Patriots had one last chance to tie or win the game, but Amani Hooker intercepted the ball to end the game.
The win gives the Titans their second victory on the season and first since Week 4 when they beat the Miami Dolphins. Mason Rudolph also gets his first win as the starting quarterback for the Titans in three tries.
The Titans are back in action in Week 10 as they visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
