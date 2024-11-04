Titans QB Praises Coach After Win
It's been a challenging season for Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan in his first year at the helm.
Callahan has dealt with a lot of growing pains as a first-time head coach, including injuries, a quarterback controversy and mounting pressure after every loss.
However, after the team's 20-17 win in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, quarterback Mason Rudolph came to Callahan's defense, praising him for the job he has done in the first half of the season.
"He puts his heart and soul in this and everything's a first time for him and it's—I can only imagine what he's got to juggle with calling plays and doing a good job at it," Rudolph said via AtoZ Sports reporter Buck Reising. "Calling plays and being present for the defense situational on both sides of the ball. He needs to have a cold one to night to enjoy himself, to take the edge off because it's a lot. I mean, I know there's—plenty of coaches to do that week in, week out. And I think he's done a great job. But it did mean more."
The past two losses, which saw the Titans get outscored 86-24, created a dark aura for the team. Playing against a comparable opponent in the Patriots at home gave the Titans an opportunity to win that they couldn't squander.
Even though the Titans needed overtime to finish the job, the win can go a long way for the team in how it navigates the rest of the season.
The win may not salvage any playoff hopes for the team, but it can boost morale and give the Titans some momentum towards positive development that is needed in the team's rebuild.
The Titans' next game comes in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
