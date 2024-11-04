Titans Starting DB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Tennessee Titans came away with a 20-17 overtime win against the New England Patriots in Week 9, but it came at a hefty cost.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Titans defensive back Quandre Diggs will undergo season-ending surgery for a Lisfranc injury suffered in the team's Week 9 win.
Diggs, 31, signed with the Titans over the offseason after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks. He emerged as one of the key contributors for the defense, racking up 43 tackles on the season. Only linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has more this season for the Titans.
It's been a rough year for the Titans secondary as Jamal Adams dealt with an injury before being placed on the Non-Football Injury list before his release. Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie have also missed several games for the team, which has hurt its overall ability to grow.
With Diggs out for the year, the Titans should look towards Amani Hooker to play more of a leadership role in the secondary. The team will also ask for more out of Mike Brown and Julius Wood while also likely signing a player from a practice squad around the league.
