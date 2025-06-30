Titans Get Major Boost from One Position Group
The Tennessee Titans have a position group on the offensive side of the ball that is offering a lot of promise ahead of the upcoming season.
The team's tight ends look very promising after a stellar showing at OTAs and minicamp, giving the team some optimism going into training camp.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt commented on the team's tight end group, which has impressed him throughout the offseason.
"The tight ends have looked good, especially Chig Okonkwo. I charted every open practice, and he led the team with 13 catches this offseason. Gunnar Helm has looked promising. Keep an eye on David Martin-Robinson. I actually noticed him more than Josh Whyle this offseason. DMR had 10 catches in the open practices, and he looked more comfortable out there," Wyatt wrote.
The team has an intriguing group of tight ends, all of whom need to have a good 2025 campaign.
Okonkwo is stepping up at the right time since he is set to become a free agent in the spring. He shined during minicamp, leading the team in targets, and he is expected to have a big role within the offense in the 2025 campaign.
Unfortunately, it might be too late for Okonkwo to build his case for the future because the Titans may have drafted his replacement this offseason. Gunnar Helm was a fourth-round pick out of Texas and there is reason to believe he could be the top tight end for the Titans in the future.
As for Josh Whyle and David Martin-Robinson, both will be fighting for a spot on the roster during training camp. There may be room for both of them as the Titans carried five tight ends at points during the 2024 season, but there's no guarantee that will happen again.
