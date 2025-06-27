Titans Urged to Sign Cardinals Veteran
The Tennessee Titans are in need of adding some depth at the linebacker position and they could look towards free agency to find it.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz suggested the Titans should sign former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White.
"The Titans don't really have a lot of inside linebackers on the roster that they can trust. Tennessee signed Cody Barton away from Denver, but nobody else at the position played more than 10.5% of defensive snaps last season," Schatz wrote.
"A strong veteran to play up the middle would be a big help, and White is still out there. He's a steady player who had 35 more tackles last season for Arizona than any other Cardinals defender other than Budda Baker."
It's no secret that the Titans need a linebacker given the team's lack of depth at the position.
Barton is a starter, but the team is still looking for its second starter between Cedric Gray, James Williams Sr. and Otis Reese IV.
Out of the three, Reese is the one with the most experience as he is entering his third season in the league. However, Reese has yet to make a strong impact in that time, so it remains to be seen if he will be able to break out for the 2025 campaign.
As for Gray and Williams, both of them were selected by the Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft, but had slow starts to their careers.
Gray suffered a shoulder injury early in his rookie year that limited him heavily in 2024, but he could bounce back this season if he stays healthy.
Williams played most of his snaps on special teams last season, but he will have a chance to prove he also belongs on defense.
The Titans report to training camp on July 22.
