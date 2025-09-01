Three Titans Questions That Will Be Answered vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are beginning their 2025 campaign this week, giving the answers for some of the toughest questions surrounding the team this offseason.
Here are three questions that will slowly reveal the answer during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
How Good Is Cam Ward?
There's been a lot of intrigue all offseason long with Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring.
Ward is the only first-year player starting at quarterback in Week 1 in the NFL and he's already the Titans franchise signal caller without playing a down.
We've seen people in Ward's position that have flourished, but there have also been people who have completely floundered despite having a successful college career and a ton of hype. The preseason showed promise, but those results don't count.
Ward will be expected to deliver on the potential of being the No. 1 overall pick. If he isn't a superstar, this would be considered a bad trade for the Titans that could set them even further back as a franchise.
Are Offensive Line Upgrades Legit?
The Titans made it their mission this offseason to add some help for the offensive line. They did that by signing Dan Moore Jr. to play left tackle and Kevin Zeitler to slide in at right guard.
JC Latham also moved from the left tackle role back to the right side, a spot he shined in for three years at Alabama.
The Titans should be better on the offensive line, but last year's bar isn't a very high one. However, it remains to be seen how good these upgrades will pan out.
Who Is Starting at Linebacker?
Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. have been duking it out in training camp to determine the team's starting linebacker next to Cody Barton.
Williams has been listed as a starter on the initial unofficial depth chart, but Gray has played with the first team at times during the preseason.
Both players will have a role and each of them could see the starting lineup at some point during the season, but the Week 1 starter job means something to Gray and Williams. Whoever lands on top will have a significant boost of confidence ahead of the game against the Broncos.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!