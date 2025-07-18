Titans Need DT to Improve
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to see more from second-year defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had some red flags coming into the league from off-field issues, but that didn't appear to affect him in his first season with the Titans.
With all of that now behind him, Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin listed Sweat as Tennessee's breakout candidate.
"T’Vondre Sweat showed why the Titans made him a second-round pick, starting 16 games and making an immediate impact as a run defender. The 6’4″ 366-pound rookie finished with 51 tackles, four for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble," Austin wrote.
"Sweat anchored the middle of Tennessee’s defensive line, helping the Titans allow just 4.2 yards per carry with him on the field through Week 17, seventh-best in the league during that stretch, according to Next Gen Stats."
"Sweat also chipped in as a pass rusher with 23 pressures and three quarterback hits, flashing potential to become a more well-rounded interior lineman. Surrounded by veterans like Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day, Sweat is in a great position to elevate his game in Year 2."
Sweat won't get as much pressure from other offensive lines since Simmons is right next to him, allowing the former Texas Longhorns defender to make a larger impact for the Titans in 2025.
Sweat will also continue to learn from Simmons, who has grown into one of the best defensive tackles in the league.
If Sweat has an even better second season in the league compared to his rookie year, the Titans defense should get better as a whole, pushing them closer to where they want to be as a team.
Sweat and the Titans will report to training camp on Tuesday.
