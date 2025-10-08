Titans Get Small Boost in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans spent most of their time at the absolute rock bottom of NFL power rankings through the first month of the year after a winless start to the season. Picking up their first victory last week against the Arizona Cardinals means a well-earned positive shift in the opposite direction. Believe it or not, the Titans have moved up in the On SI Power Rankings for the upcoming sixth week of the season.
Following their shutout week 4 loss on the road to the Houston Texans, 26-0, the Titans were made the gatekeepers of the 32nd spot on the list, widely given to the team forced to wear the most embarrassing "worst in the league crown."
While their aforementioned win over the Cardinals came by way of multiple miracles and just one singular point, at 22-21, a win is a win, and it counts for something. To boot, the Titans notch in the victory column also brought them out of the no-win trenches, where only the New York Jets still remain.
Climbing two spots on the list, Tennessee now sits at #30, ahead of the Jets, who are in last, and the Miami Dolphins, sandwiched between the two.
"Even given their first win of the season, little hope has been inspired in the Titans’ outlook on the rest of the season. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to not be excited about the continued output of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons," the piece reads. "With 16 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble through five games, the Titans’ star defender continues to push the ball-stopping agenda on a team with little identity elsewhere."
It isn't all sunshine and swords for the Titans even still, sitting at 1-4 with multiple questions marks still in place across the roster, but in addition to promising performances from previously ill-patterned players (see Calvin Ridley), Tennessee has been able to consistently rely on defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to make plays and set the defense apart.
By all measures, he is the team's quarter-season MVP, and a big reason why they aren't still dead-last in the rankings at hand.
Going forward, the Titans will work to continue moving up on the list in a road game against the also 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders. Tennessee, while still well behind their preseason hopes and expectations, are taking the season on a game-by-game basis, looking to build on last week's positivity and, in time, heal the wounds inflicted by their ruthless opening month of football.
